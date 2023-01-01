The best art museum in Miami Beach has a playfully futuristic facade, a crisp interplay of lines and a bright, white-walled space – like an Orthodox church on a space-age Greek isle. All designed, by the way, in 1930 by Russell Pancoast (grandson of John A Collins, who lent his name to Collins Ave). The collection isn’t shabby either: permanent highlights range from 16th-century European religious works to contemporary installation from around the world.

The Bass recently underwent a $12 million renovation that added 50% more space to its layout. There are three new galleries, a Creativity Center, a new museum store and a cafe. The Bass also rebranded itself – officially adopting the informal name locals always used rather than the more formal 'Bass Museum of Art.' The museum forms one point of the Collins Park Cultural Center triangle, which also includes the three-story Miami City Ballet and the lovingly inviting Miami Beach Regional Library, which is a great place for free wi-fi.