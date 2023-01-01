Outside of the New World Center, this park is one of the best places for open-air screenings in Miami Beach. During some New World Symphony performances, the outside wall of the Frank Gehry–designed concert hall features a 7000-sq-ft projection of the concert within.

There are free WALLCAST classical music concert projections in the park, to be viewed on a 7000-sq-ft projection wall. Bring a picnic and enjoy the free show. In addition, there are free once-monthly yoga sessions on the lawns. Check the website for dates.