Española Way Promenade

South Beach

Española Way is an ‘authentic’ Spanish promenade…in the Florida theme-park spirit of authenticity! A terracotta and cobbled arcade of rose-pink and Spanish-cream architecture, you can people-watch at one of the many restaurants lining the strip but mind the price tag – it's tourist central here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dale Chihuly Exhibition at Fairchild Tropical Garden ;

    Fairchild Tropical Garden

    11.71 MILES

    If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…

  • Nature beauty in key biscayne

    Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

    7.63 MILES

    If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…

  • The Biltmore hotel in coral Gables. FL. USAThe historic resort is located in coral Gables, Florida near Miami. the Biltmore Hotel became the hallmark of coral Gables.

    Biltmore Hotel

    9.61 MILES

    In the most opulent neighborhood of one of the showiest cities in the world, the Biltmore is the greatest of the grand hotels of the American Jazz Age. If…

  • Fountain at Bayfront Park in the downtown area of Miami, FL with Biscayne Bay in the distance.

    Bayfront Park

    3.46 MILES

    Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…

  • Domino players in Maximo Gomez Park, Little Havana, Miami, Florida, USA

    Máximo Gómez Park

    5.59 MILES

    Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…

  • 500px Photo ID: 101025953 -

    Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

    5.59 MILES

    If you want to see something that is 'very Miami', this is it – lush, big, over the top, a patchwork of all that a rich US businessman might want to show…

  • HistoryMiami

    HistoryMiami

    4.08 MILES

    South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…

  • Pérez Art Museum Miami

    Pérez Art Museum Miami

    3.38 MILES

    One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…

Nearby South Beach attractions

1. Crescent Resort

0.18 MILES

Besides having one of Miami Beach's most recognizable neon facades, the Crescent has signage that draws the eye down into its lobby (the better to pack…

2. Post Office

0.18 MILES

Make it a point to mail a postcard from this 1937 deco gem of a post office, the very first South Beach renovation project tackled by preservationists in…

3. Cardozo Hotel

0.24 MILES

The Cardozo and its neighbor, the Carlyle, were the first deco hotels saved by the Miami Design Preservation League, and in the case of the Cardozo, we…

4. Miami Beach Community Church

0.25 MILES

In rather sharp and refreshing contrast to all the ubermodern structures muscling their way into the art-deco design of South Beach, this community church…

5. World Erotic Art Museum

0.25 MILES

The World Erotic Art Museum celebrates its staggering but artful erotica collection, including pieces by Rembrandt and Picasso. Back in 2005, 70-year-old…

6. Carlyle

0.26 MILES

The Carlyle comes with futuristic styling, triple parapets, a Jetsons vibe and some cinematic cachet: The Birdcage was filmed here.

7. Art Deco Historic District

0.3 MILES

The world-famous art-deco district of Miami Beach is pure exuberance: an architecture of bold lines, whimsical tropical motifs and a color palette that…

8. New World Center

0.33 MILES

Designed by Frank Gehry, this performance hall rises majestically out of a manicured lawn just above Lincoln Rd. Not unlike the ethereal power of the…