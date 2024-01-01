Española Way Promenade

Española Way is an ‘authentic’ Spanish promenade…in the Florida theme-park spirit of authenticity! A terracotta and cobbled arcade of rose-pink and Spanish-cream architecture, you can people-watch at one of the many restaurants lining the strip but mind the price tag – it's tourist central here.
