The World Erotic Art Museum celebrates its staggering but artful erotica collection, including pieces by Rembrandt and Picasso. Back in 2005, 70-year-old Naomi Wilzig turned her 5000-piece collection into a South Beach attraction.

WEAM takes itself seriously, which is part of the charm of this fascinating collection spanning the ages, from ancient sex manuals to Victorian peep-show photos to an elaborate four-poster (four-phallus rather) Kama Sutra bed, with carvings in wood depicting various ways (138 in fact) to get intimate. Other curiosities include the phallus bone of a whale with hand-carved wolf faces and the oversized sculpted genitals used as a murder weapon in A Clockwork Orange.