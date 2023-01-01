This beach promenade, a wavy ribbon sandwiched between the beach and Ocean Dr, extends from 5th St to 15th St. A popular location for photo shoots, especially during crowd-free early mornings, it’s also a breezy, palm-tree-lined conduit for inline skaters, cyclists, volleyball players (there’s a net at 11th St), dog walkers, yahoos, locals and tourists.

The beach that it edges, called Lummus Park, sports six floridly colored lifeguard stands. There’s a public bathroom at 11th St; the sinks are a popular place for homeless bathing.