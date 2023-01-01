Make it a point to mail a postcard from this 1937 deco gem of a post office, the very first South Beach renovation project tackled by preservationists in the 1970s. This Depression moderne building in the ‘stripped classic’ style was constructed under President Roosevelt’s administration and funded by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) initiative, which supported artists who were out of work during the Great Depression.

On the exterior, note the bald eagle and the turret with iron railings and, inside, a large wall mural of the Seminole’s Florida invasion.