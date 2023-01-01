Wolfsonian-FIU

Visit this excellent design museum early in your stay to put the aesthetics of Miami Beach into context. It’s one thing to see how wealth, leisure and the pursuit of beauty manifest, but it’s another to understand the roots and shadings of local artistic movements. By chronicling the interior evolution of everyday life, the Wolfsonian reveals how these trends manifested architecturally in SoBe’s exterior deco.

Take a look at the Wolfsonian’s own noteworthy architectural features with its Gothic-futurist angles and lion-head-studded grand elevator.