Miami Beach Community Church

In rather sharp and refreshing contrast to all the ubermodern structures muscling their way into the art-deco design of South Beach, this community church puts one in mind of an old Spanish mission – humble, modest and elegantly understated in an area where overstatement is the general philosophy.

Fourteen stained-glass windows line the relatively simple interior, while the exterior is built to resemble coral stone in a Spanish Revival style. The congregation is LGBT-friendly and welcomes outside visitors; church service is at 10:30am on Sunday.