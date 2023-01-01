Designed by Frank Gehry, this performance hall rises majestically out of a manicured lawn just above Lincoln Rd. Not unlike the ethereal power of the music within, the glass-and-steel facade encases characteristically Gehry-esque sail-like shapes that help create the magnificent acoustics and add to the futuristic quality of the concert hall. The grounds form a 2.5-acre public park aptly known as SoundScape Park.

Some performances inside the center are projected outside via a 7000-sq-ft projection wall (the so-called 'Wallcast'), which might make you feel like you’re in the classiest open-air theater on the planet. Reserve ahead for a 45-minute guided tour.