468165382 2015; Adult; Beach; Boardwalk; Editorial; Exercising; Famous Place; Florida; Florida - US State; Gulf Coast States; Healthy Lifestyle; Jogging; Lifestyles; Men; Miami Beach; Outdoors; People; Photography; Promenade; Relaxation Exercise; Run; Running; Sport; Square; Taken on Mobile Device; USA; Waterfront; Miami Beach, USA - January 22, 2015: People running and walking on Miami Beach Boardwalk

©anouchka/Getty Images

Miami Beach Boardwalk

Miami

LoginSave

Ahhh the Miami Beach Boardwalk! Stretching seven miles from South Point to Surfside, the parade of humanity you'll encounter on any given day will take your breath away. You've got your bathing-suited barefooters, families pushing strollers, rollerbladers, bikers, dancers, vendors, people blasting music from their various devices, groups of friends gabbing away, couples, joggers, mimes, musicians, young and old – there is no demographic that accurately captures the all kinds of it all. It's a thoroughfare of exuberance that hits a crescendo near South Beach. You'll hear DJs spinning at pool parties at the hotels that line the one side, and their attendant beach clubs that dot the shore. 

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dale Chihuly Exhibition at Fairchild Tropical Garden ;

    Fairchild Tropical Garden

    12.95 MILES

    If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…

  • Nature beauty in key biscayne

    Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

    8.97 MILES

    If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…

  • The Biltmore hotel in coral Gables. FL. USAThe historic resort is located in coral Gables, Florida near Miami. the Biltmore Hotel became the hallmark of coral Gables.

    Biltmore Hotel

    10.59 MILES

    In the most opulent neighborhood of one of the showiest cities in the world, the Biltmore is the greatest of the grand hotels of the American Jazz Age. If…

  • Fountain at Bayfront Park in the downtown area of Miami, FL with Biscayne Bay in the distance.

    Bayfront Park

    4.41 MILES

    Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…

  • Domino players in Maximo Gomez Park, Little Havana, Miami, Florida, USA

    Máximo Gómez Park

    6.53 MILES

    Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…

  • 500px Photo ID: 101025953 -

    Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

    6.73 MILES

    If you want to see something that is 'very Miami', this is it – lush, big, over the top, a patchwork of all that a rich US businessman might want to show…

  • HistoryMiami

    HistoryMiami

    5 MILES

    South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…

  • Pérez Art Museum Miami

    Pérez Art Museum Miami

    4.14 MILES

    One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…

View more attractions

Nearby Miami attractions

1. Faena Forum

0.22 MILES

Part of the ambitious new $1 billion Faena District, this new cultural center has been turning heads ever since its opening in late 2016. The circular Rem…

2. The Bass

0.64 MILES

The best art museum in Miami Beach has a playfully futuristic facade, a crisp interplay of lines and a bright, white-walled space – like an Orthodox…

3. Fontainebleau

0.88 MILES

As you proceed north on Collins, the condos and apartment buildings grow in grandeur and embellishment until you enter an area nicknamed Millionaire’s Row…

4. Miami Beach Botanical Garden

0.96 MILES

This lush but little-known 2.6 acres of plantings is operated by the Miami Beach Garden Conservancy, and is a veritable green haven in the midst of the…

5. Temple Emanu-El

0.98 MILES

An art-deco temple? Not exactly, but the smooth, bubbly dome and sleek, almost aerodynamic profile of this Conservative synagogue, established in 1938,…

6. Eden Roc Renaissance

1.01 MILES

The Eden Roc was the second groundbreaking resort from Morris Lapidus, and it’s a fine example of the architecture known as MiMo (Miami Modern). It was…

7. Holocaust Memorial

1.03 MILES

Even for a Holocaust piece, this memorial is particularly powerful. With over 100 sculptures, its centerpiece is the Sculpture of Love and Anguish, an…

8. SoundScape Park

1.06 MILES

Outside of the New World Center, this park is one of the best places for open-air screenings in Miami Beach. During some New World Symphony performances,…