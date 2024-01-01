Ahhh the Miami Beach Boardwalk! Stretching seven miles from South Point to Surfside, the parade of humanity you'll encounter on any given day will take your breath away. You've got your bathing-suited barefooters, families pushing strollers, rollerbladers, bikers, dancers, vendors, people blasting music from their various devices, groups of friends gabbing away, couples, joggers, mimes, musicians, young and old – there is no demographic that accurately captures the all kinds of it all. It's a thoroughfare of exuberance that hits a crescendo near South Beach. You'll hear DJs spinning at pool parties at the hotels that line the one side, and their attendant beach clubs that dot the shore.