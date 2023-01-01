As you proceed north on Collins, the condos and apartment buildings grow in grandeur and embellishment until you enter an area nicknamed Millionaire’s Row. The most fantastic jewel in this glittering crown is the Fontainebleau hotel. The hotel – mainly the pool, which has since been renovated – features in Brian de Palma's classic Scarface.

This iconic 1954 leviathan is a brainchild of the great Miami Beach architect Morris Lapidus and has undergone many renovations; in some ways, it is utterly different from its original form, but it retains that early glamour.