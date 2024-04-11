It’s easy to get lost in the glitz and glam of Miami.

After all, the city draws in people from all over with the lure of gorgeous beachfront hotels, award-winning restaurants and bars, and high art and fashion. But even budget-conscious travelers can find plenty to do in the Magic City if they know where to look. Whether you're on a strict monetary diet or just looking to save some dollars in this metropolitan wonderland, here are the best Miami activities that won't cost you a thing.

1. Pack a picnic and head for the beach

While some beaches require an entry fee (looking at you, Bill Baggs) or passing through a toll (ahem, Crandon Park), Miami Beach is free to enter. The costliest and trickiest part? Parking. Circumvent this by riding the free Miami Beach Trolley, which can take you from South Beach to North Beach in minutes. Next, pack a picnic in a cooler along with some beach towels and sunscreen and be on your way. Make sure to find a proper entry point into the beach – while most of South Beach is easily accessible by foot, some stretches of Mid-Beach feature condos and hotels with little public beach access. You can easily spend all day at the beach without spending a red cent.

2. Stroll through Miami’s first outdoor museum

Located next to the Pérez Art Museum, Maurice A Ferré Park in Downtown Miami features numerous works of art. From sculptures by Costa Rican artist Jorge Jiménez Deredia to the Dogs and Cats Walkway and Sculpture Gardens featuring delightful pieces by several local artists, there’s plenty of creative energy throughout the park. And if that isn’t enough, the park also features the longest waterfront promenade lined with palm trees, offering views of sparkling Biscayne Bay.

3. Immerse yourself in Cuban culture at Viernes Culturales

If you’re searching for free nighttime experiences in Miami, look no further than Viernes Culturales (aka “Cultural Fridays”). For over two decades, locals and visitors alike have been gathering on the streets of Little Havana to enjoy this celebration of Cuban and Cuban-American culture. Stroll down the infamous Calle Ocho (SW 8th St) and pop in and out of the local art galleries (as well as various shops selling everything from Cuban cigars to souvenirs). If you’re open to spending a few dollars, there are plenty of great, affordable dining options throughout the event as well. You’ll also hear plenty of music from salsa to mambo to rumba, including out of Ball & Chain – a popular bar and lounge known for live bands and stellar dance nights.

4. Window shop and people watch on Lincoln Road

One of Miami’s busiest open-air malls, you never know what you’ll find on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Rd. Open since 1962, this stretch of shops, bars, restaurants and more has changed a lot over time but continues to attract tourists and locals daily. Browse art books at Taschen, pop into Oolite or any of the other galleries to check out some art, sample the ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw, and keep your eyes and ears open for any buskers performing. Pop in on a Sunday to browse the fresh produce and artisan food stalls of the weekly farmers market.

5. Relax among the flora and fauna of Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Open Tuesday through Sunday, this magical oasis sometimes gets overshadowed by that larger botanic garden on the mainland. But don’t sleep on this three-acre green space. It’s the perfect place to decompress after a long night on SoBe (or Brickell, the Grove, etc). Have a quiet moment in the Japanese garden, observe your favorite local fruits growing in the edible garden, greet the local herons, turtles and koi, and just be one with nature.

6. Take yourself on a street art tour of Wynwood

Few places have as much street art packed into one spot as Wynwood, and best of all, you can enjoy it anytime for free. While you’re welcome to park somewhere and wander from block to block, the Wynwood Miami website also has a convenient mural map you can use on your art appreciation adventure. Just remember: street art is constantly changing, and what may have been there one week might be replaced by a whole new creation the next.

7. Spend some time on the FIU or UM campuses

Okay, hear me out: yes, these are college campuses, but no, you don’t need to be a student to enjoy several of their amenities. Situated in the heart of Sweetwater, Florida International University is home to the always-free Frost Art Museum, showcasing an impressive collection of art from pre-Columbian objects to contemporary Latin American works, plus rotating exhibitions. It also host free events on a regular basis, from open mics and workshops to after-hours experiences, artist talks, and more.

The sprawling University of Miami campus also has plenty to offer to the public. The Lowe Art Museum is not only free nowadays, but it also hosts regular free art talks open to any art lover. The annual (free) Beaux Arts Festival is held here too. More of a music fan? The Frost School of Music runs a concert series featuring performances by both faculty and students, many of which are free to attend.

8. Jazz it up at MOCA NOMI

As far as free things that aren’t going to the beach, this one’s a definite must. The Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami has been hosting an exciting free outdoor jazz concert on the final Friday of each month for 25 years, and it’s become a beloved event among Miamians. Featuring a wide array of acts, from experimental jazz duos to Latin jazz and more, the vibe is always popping here. Many bring their own chairs and snacks to continue to keep the evening wallet-friendly. Plus you’re free to explore the museum between sets – the doors stay open late with admission by donation.

9. Stretch it out at a free yoga class

Miamians have a surprisingly large number of free yoga classes happening all around town on any given day, and visitors are just as welcome to enjoy them. Downtown’s Bayfront Park (another excellent free place to visit with waterfront views) has long hosted free yoga classes on Thursdays, with a pay-what-you-can option on Mondays.

If you’re more inland, Pinecrest Gardens hosts a free Sunday morning yoga class taught by Anny Noratto (she also teaches a free class at the Underline on Saturday mornings). And for a truly unique experience, the Sunrise Yoga Club class taught by April May happens once a month right on the sands of South Beach and will kick off your Miami weekend in the most relaxing and revitalizing way. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to free yoga options, so keep a look out for one near you.