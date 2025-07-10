The World Cup isn’t just a soccer tournament; it’s a celebration of the world’s most popular sport. And in 2026, the party is coming to North America. Hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the World Cup will unite the continent as never before: Stadiums will sell out, cities will be abuzz, and the three nations, and their multitudes of cultures and traditions, will come together in the name of the game. With 104 games played across 16 cities, choosing where to go will be no easy task. Never fear! Think of it as the perfect excuse to visit someplace new. Pick the city (or cities) that sound the most intriguing, from the food and art scenes to the outdoors and general vibe. The World Cup is your golden ticket — not just to an epic soccer experience but also to an unforgettable travel adventure.

Note: As you read through this epic list, you'll notice each stadium has an aka. Due to FIFA's rule about advertising, the stadiums will be called by the host city name for the length of the tournament, but we've given you the actual names to make navigation easier.

Clockwise from top left: Paris Paris in Toronto, Ontario. Scott Heaney/Shutterstock Toronto cityscape. Anna Kraynova/Shutterstock Toronto Centre Island, Toronto, Ontario. Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario. ACHPF/Shutterstock

Toronto

June 12, June 17, June 20, June 23, June 26, July 2

Why choose Toronto: Toronto is one of the most multicultural cities on the planet, not just in its population (over half of Torontonians were born abroad) but also in its vibrant neighborhoods and food scene. Add to that its fascinating museums, lively music and arts venues and Toronto is a true top bin. And did we mention all the green spaces?

Where to stay: A couple blocks from the stadium, splurge on Hotel X Toronto, a chichi high rise hotel in Toronto's Waterfront neighborhood, known for its multi-use walkways, parks and dazzling views.

Don't have tickets to the game? Beyond its gigantic HD screens (the largest is 39-ft-wide), Real Sports is a labyrinthine affair near the CN Tower that serves up quality pub grub at any number of tables, cozy couches and even a 100-ft-long bar.

Where is the game? BMO Field (aka Toronto Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Unless you’re hoofing it, use Toronto’s extensive public transportation to get to the stadium. There are two streetcar stops (Dufferin Gate Loop and Exhibition Loop) plus a commuter train stop (Exhibition GO) near the entrance.

Left: Canada Place on Burrard Inlet in Vancouver, British Columbia. Koshiro K/Shutterstock Right: Sunset beach in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia. Stephanie Braconnier/Shutterstock

Vancouver

June 13, June 18, June 21, June 24, June 26, July 2, July 7

Why choose Vancouver: Vancouver is where stunning natural beauty meets techy urban sophistication. Come here for big city offerings, like world-class dining and multicultural offerings, but also easy access to the outdoors, from one of the world’s largest urban parks to ocean and mountain adventure. Just bring an umbrella – it’s not called Raincouver for nothing.

Advertisement

Where to stay: Located in the trendy warehouse district of Yaletown, the Georgian Court Hotel offers modern, tastefully-appointed rooms across from the stadium. If you’ll be in town a few days, consider staying further afield in one of Vancouver’s other vibrant neighborhoods.

Don't have tickets to the game? Shark Club is a locals’ go-to sports bar with loads of HD screens, hearty finger foods and a rowdy crowd. Located near the stadium, it’s especially popular pre- and post-games.

Where is the game? BC Place Vancouver

Getting to the stadium: Opt for Vancouver’s public transportation to get to the stadium and avoid navigating the city’s traffic. Take the Skytrain to the Stadium/Chinatown Station or bus it - routes 6, 17, and 23 stop nearby.

Parque México, in the Condesa neighborhood, Mexico City, Mexico. Paola Vivas for Lonely Planet

Mexico City

June 11, June 17, June 24, June 30, July 5

Why choose Mexico City: Mexico City is a megapolis like no other, rich in history, bursting with culture, and buzzing with urban energy and worldly style. Come for the World Cup’s history-making opening match – the only time a city has hosted the opener three times - and stay for everything from top-notch museums and archaeological sites to legendary nightlife and unbeatable street food.

Where to stay: Close to the stadium (but also near the city’s beltway), Punto Lofts offers comfortable, modern studios with kitchenettes. Stay for game night then move to one of the city’s other, more walkable, neighborhoods.

Don't have tickets to the game? It’s all about the customer at Torito Sports Bar Reforma, a local fave near Parque Chapultepec. Expect lots of TVs, good drink and grub specials plus a chilled-out vibe.

Where is the game? Estadio Azteca

Getting to the stadium: If there’s one city you should avoid driving in, it’s bumper-to-bumper Mexico City. And with a designated subway stop - Estadio Azteca - plus several bus routes stopping in front, it’s easy to get to the stadium. Use the Moovit app for the best route.

Left: Tapatia Square, Guadalajara, Jalisco. ValenPh/Shutterstock Right: Peeling nopales at a street market in Guadalajara, Jalisco. JRomero04/Shutterstock

Guadalajara

June 11, June 18, June 23, June 26

Why choose Guadalajara: Many consider Guadalajara the quintessential Mexican city – the birthplace of mariachi and tequila with a beautiful colonial center. Dubbed the City of Eternal Spring for its agreeable weather, Guadalajara’s long central plaza has museums, murals and enticing markets, plus the city is known for its artsy enclaves, LGBTQ+ friendliness and soccer superfans. Dale Rebaño!

Where to stay: In the historic center, Hotel Aló Degollado offers a boutique experience with an artsy vibe. And with easy access to public transportation, it makes a good base to explore the city’s sights and neighborhoods.

Don't have tickets to the game? Smack dab in Guadalajara’s hopping bar scene, the aviation-themed Sky Wings Chapultepec gets packed on big game days, especially for soccer. Expect walls lined in TVs, a variety of craft beers and baskets of wings, from sweet to spicy.

Where is the game? Estadio Akron (aka Estadio Guadalajara)

Getting to the stadium: Though Guadalajara has a robust public transportation system, Estadio Akron is on the outskirts of town, so it is best accessed by Uber. If you prefer public transportation, the SiTren Linea 1 bus stops 1.5 miles away (Concentro stop).

Clockwise from top left: Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. LukeandKarla.Travel/Shutterstock View of downtown Monterrey City, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Monica Garza 73/Shutterstock Saint Luca River walk in Monterrey, Nueva Leon, Mexico. Inspired By Maps/Shutterstock View of downtown Monterrey City from a city park, Monterrey, Nueva Leon, Mexico. jjaf/Shutterstock

Monterrey

June 14, June 20, June 24, June 29

Why choose Monterrey: Monterrey is known as Mexico’s commercial center, though the hustle bustle of its business district is complemented by modern architecture and a clutch of outstanding museums. But there’s still a hint of that appealing norteño roughneck culture plus the rugged mountains surrounding Monterrey make for good hiking and climbing.

Where to stay: Located in Barrio Antiguo, a cobblestone neighborhood with trendy locales, Hoteles Antigua Casona Allende offers a boutique experience that won’t break the bank. Almost best of all, it’s walking distance to many of the city sights and a quick metro ride to the stadium.

Don't have tickets to the game? While the green neon lights and lack of windows lend it a spaceship vibe, the plethora of giant TVs and big fan spirit make SkyGamers Sports Bar one of Monterrey’s top spots to catch a game.

Where is the game? Estadio BBVA (aka Estadio Monterrey)

Getting to the stadium: The best way to get to Monterrey’s stadium is by metro. The nearest stop - Exposición – is a 15-minute walk away. If door-to-door service is more your thing, take an Uber instead.

Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

Atlanta

June 15, June 18, June 21, June 24, June 27, July 1, July 7, July 15

Why choose Atlanta? Atlanta is a remarkable city with a profound place in American history. It was home base for many Civil Rights leaders, whose transformative work and stories are told in a rich array of museums and historical sites. It remains a crucible of Black advancement and culture, from historically Black colleges to the distinctive Dirty South hip hop sound, all worth exploring.

Where to stay: Base yourself in Midtown, a neighborhood that’s near many of Atlanta’s top sights. The Hotel Granada makes for a comfortable stay, a charming 1920s spot where Spanish architecture meets contemporary Southern style.

Don't have tickets to the game? A downtown sports bar with an industrial warehouse vibe, Stats Brew Pub has over 70 HD screens, 5 bars and even a ticker with current scores. If beer is your thing, ask for a table with its own tap.

Where is the game? Mercedes-Benz Stadium (aka Atlanta Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Though getting around Atlanta often involves a mix of transportation modes, getting to the stadium is easy – either walk or take the subway to the GWCC/CNN Center stop, one block away.

Left: Soccer-centric Dillon's in the Back Bay, Boston, Massachusetts. Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock Right: Italian food street vendor in Boston, Massachusetts. Charles Patrick Ewing/Shutterstock

Boston

June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 29, July 9

Advertisement

Why choose Boston: Some may try to convince you that NYC is better than Boston (or that the moon is made of green cheese). Just keep that kind of nonsense to yourself while visiting Title Town. Boston goes toe-to-toe with any major US city for its place in American history, plethora of parks, museum culture and college-town gusto. And there’s no mistaking that legendary Bostonian pride.

Where to stay: Nightlife, cheap eats, art museums, and a historic baseball stadium make Fenway-Kenmore a fun entry into Boston’s neighborhoods. Stay at The Verb Hotel, a rock' n’ roll-themed place with accommodations ranging from cushy rooms to retrofitted trailers.

Don't have tickets to the game? Located in a historic police station in Back Bay, Dillon’s is a soccer-centric sports pub that’s all about community. Two bars and elevated pub grub make it easy to join the crowd.

Where is the game? Gillette Stadium (aka Boston Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Located between Boston and Providence, Gillette Stadium has a designated commuter rail stop (Foxborough Station) which is serviced by the MBTA (the ‘T’), Boston’s far-reaching public transportation system.

Clockwise from top left: Warren Park in Dallas, Texas. Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock The Klyde in Warren Park, Dallas, Texas. Kit Leong/Shutterstock AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Chad Robertson Media/Shutterstock Flamingos in the Dallas World Aquarium, Dallas, Texas. Victoria Ditkovsky/Shutterstock

Dallas

June 14, June 17, June 22, June 25, June 27, June 30, July 3, July 6, July 14

Why choose Dallas: Dallas gets a bum rap. From that overwrought TV show to the love-to-hate-‘em Cowboys football team, there’s plenty that folks turn their noses at. Their loss. The truth is Dallas bursts with youthful energy, Texas swagger and unexpected cultural verve. Be sure to check out the city’s museums, street art, smoky BBQ and, yes, outstanding sports teams.

Where to stay: Downtown Dallas is a hub of activity, with history and art museums mixed with business headquarters and leafy spaces; centrally located, it’s easy to explore nearby neighborhoods. Stay at Mint House Dallas, a high-rise hotel with charming studios and skyline views.

Don't have tickets to the game? Well-loved Christie’s is a welcoming two-story bar with loads of TVs. The menu features classic finger-food faves with treats like fried pickles and charcuterie boards.

Where is the game? AT&T Stadium (aka Dallas Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: There’s no public transportation to the stadium, 20 miles west; instead take a DART commuter train to Centrepoint Station in Arlington and cab it from there. Or drive yourself - there’s plenty of stadium parking.

Left: Reflecting pool at Hermann Square in Houston, Texas. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Right: Waugh Drive bat colony in Houston, Texas. IrinaK/Shutterstock

Houston

June 14, June 17, June 20, June 23, June 26, June 29, July 4

Why choose Houston: Houston is one of the country's most dynamic and culturally rich cities. Texas’s largest city, Houston, has outstanding public art and museums, a terrifically eclectic food scene, and lovely green spaces and trails. And as home to NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, it’s a must-see for space travel fans.

Where to stay: Among Houston’s eclectic neighborhoods, consider staying in Montrose, with an artsy vibe, trendy restaurants and visible LGBTQ+ community. Hotel Saint Augustine is in the heart of it, an elegant design-forward hotel in a serene garden setting.

Don't have tickets to the game? For Houston’s soccer fans, it’s tough to beat Pitch 25, a 25,000-square-foot beer garden with an indoor futsal field. Founded by soccer pro Brian Ching, there are 70+ screens, 100 beers on tap and a countdown to the first World Cup game.

Where is the game? NRG Stadium (aka Houston Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: The easiest way to get to Houston’s stadium is by public transportation, METRO. Stadium Park/Astrodome is the designated tram stop and several bus lines (14, 60, 84) stop nearby.

The City Market in Kansas City, Missouri. Matt Gush/Shutterstock

Kansas City

June 16, June 20, June 25, June 27, July 3, July 11

Why choose Kansas City: Kansas City is an easygoing midwestern city – two actually, on either side of the state line between Kansas and Missouri, filled with fountains, jazz and terrific BBQ. But there’s nothing low-key about KC sports. While the Missouri side boasts an American football dynasty, the Kansas side boasts a standout MLS team, first-rate facilities and passionate fans..

Where to stay: North of Downtown, the walkable Crossroads Art District is dotted with street art, trendy restaurants and music venues. Stay at Crossroads Hotel, a one-time Pabst Blue Ribbon distribution plant turned industrial-chic hotel.

Don't have tickets to the game? No Other Pub is a lively hangout in the Power & Light District: part sports bar, part arcade, part rec room with shuffleboard, bowling and more. Game days bring crowds full of team spirit. Plus, it’s an official World Cup watch party location.

Where is the game? Arrowhead Stadium (aka Kansas City Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: While taking a rideshare or driving is the most common way to get to Arrowhead, RideKC bus route 47 drops you off nearby.

Clockwise from top left: Venice Beach Boardwalk. rjones_photo/Shutterstock Downtown Los Angeles, California. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock View from the Universal City Overlook on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, California. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Lifeguard stand on the beach, in Malibu, California. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Los Angeles

June 12, June 15, June 18, June 21, June 25, June 28, July 2, July 10

Why choose Los Angeles: Love it or hate it, Los Angeles is an irresistible mashup of gorgeous beaches, unique canyons, gritty urbanity and gauzy Hollywood glamour. Come to L.A. for the icons – the Getty Museum, Venice Beach, Walk of Fame – but stay for the city’s amazing array of neighborhoods, cuisine and cultural outlets.

Where to stay: Though the City of Angels has a neighborhood for just about everyone, beeline to Hollywood for iconic attractions plus countless restaurant and hotel options, including The Adler, a Hollywood Hills hotel with retro flair.

Don't have tickets to the game? A casual spot with 360 degrees of TVs, 33 Taps Silver Lake is welcoming to locals and tourists alike. Come during happy hour for sweet deals on meals and pitchers.

Where is the game? SoFi Stadium (aka Los Angeles Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: LA is infamous for its car culture so driving (or taking a rideshare) to the stadium is typical. That said, public transportation is available: the nearest metro stop is Hawthorne/Lennox Station, with a free shuttle transporting fans to/from the stadium on game days.

Left: Historic Domino Park in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock Right: Art deco historic district, Miami beach, Florida. Ocean drive. Just dance/Shutterstock

Miami

June 15, June 21, June 24, June 27, July 3, July 11, July 18

Why choose Miami: Miami has it all: gorgeous beaches, verdant gardens, nonstop nightlife, art-deco architecture and a rich blend of Latin American cultures. And Messi. Miami has long been a soccer town, but the 2023 arrival of La Pulga, the Messidona, the Magician brought on a fever pitch, just in time for the World Cup.

Where to stay: A big city with distinct neighborhoods, stay where beach life and nightlife go hand in hand: South Beach. Try The Betsy Hotel, an artful spot with rooms that are both luxurious and homey.

Don't have tickets to the game? In urban hipster Wynwood, Grails Miami is a beloved sneaker-themed spot. Countless TVs line the indoor/outdoor bar while collectible sneakers double as décor. Even signature cocktails are served in ceramic sneakers!

Where is the game? Hard Rock Stadium (aka Miami Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Though Miami’s public transportation system is slow, two bus routes (27 and 199) stop near the stadium. Alternatively, drive and park onsite; or save some cash and park at one of the stadium’s Park & Ride lots and take a shuttle. And there’s always Uber!

Manhattan Bridge at Brooklyn Street. Vlad Zymovin/Shutterstock

New York/New Jersey

June 13, June 16, June 22, June 25, June 27, June 30, July 5, July 19

Why choose New York/New Jersey: There’s no shortage of great reasons to visit New York City: the shows and nightlife, museums and restaurants, the 24/7 energy…even the best damn pizza in the world. Here’s another: NYC/New Jersey will be hosting the championship match of the World Cup 2026, possibly the hottest ticket on the globe.

Where to stay: Stay in the West Village, one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhoods, known for its tree-lined streets, bohemian vibe and indie shops. The Marlton Hotel makes a good base, a boutique hotel with vintage charm.

Don't have tickets to the game? For the World Cup on a flat screen, head to Smithfield Hall. A Chelsea sports bar where footie fans regularly cheer on their favorite teams. Expect many TVs, elevated pub grub and a community vibe.

Where is the game? MetLife Stadium (aka New York/New Jersey Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: With around-the-clock public transportation, getting around NYC/NJ is easy. On game days, NJ Transit provides rail service to the stadium’s Meadowlands station. Or take a bus! Coach USA offers direct service (351 Express) to/from NYC’s Port Authority.

Left: Bus 160 in front of the Philadelphia City Hall. Ann Kapustina/Shutterstock Right: Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks. Bryan Littel/Shutterstock

Philadelphia

June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, June 27, July 4

Why choose Philadelphia: Philadelphia has quietly become one of the US’ great cities. It’s rooted in colonial history – Independence Hall, National Constitution Center, Liberty Bell – but also has a deep well of contemporary cultural appeal. Enjoy art museums, leafy parks, diverse neighborhoods and that infectious Philly pride.

Where to stay: Stay in cobblestoned Old City, home to several historic sites. Its central location also makes it easy to explore Philly’s other neighborhoods. If you’re traveling with the fam – or appreciate elbow room - Sosuite at The Loxley is a modern spot, with comfortable fully-equipped apartments.

Don't have a ticket to the game? A South Street sports bar, Founding Fathers is a neighborhood spot that hums on game days. A robust draft beer list plus a menu that features everything from Philly cheesesteaks to tacos makes it a sure thing for World Cup viewing.

Where is the game? Lincoln Financial Field (aka Philadelphia Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Philadelphia is easy to get around and the stadium is no exception. Take the subway to the NRG Station or a bus (4, 13, and 37) with stops nearby.

Clockwise from top left: The view of downtown Seattle from a ferry on Elliot Bay in the Puget Sound. Danita Delimont/Shutterstock Seagulls over Pier 52 in Seattle, Washington. Lior Flint/Shutterstock National Women's Soccer League match at Lumen Field. Dantey Buitureida/Shutterstock A vendor at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington. Iryna Horbachova/Shutterstock

Seattle

June 15, June 19, June 24, June 26, July 1, July 6

Why choose Seattle? What could Starbucks, Dale Chihuly, and Nirvana possibly have in common? They all hail from Seattle, one of the prettiest and most engaging cities in the States. Forty inches of rain per year keep ‘Emerald City’ lush and green, while sites like Pike Place Market, the Langston Hughes theater and the Space Needle will keep you wanting more.

Where to stay: The one-time epicenter of grunge, Belltown neighborhood remains popular for its live music venues, trendy restaurants, and prime location. Stay in Ace Hotel Seattle, a boho-chic hotel that keeps rates down by offering squeaky-clean shared bathrooms.

Don't have tickets to the game? The George and Dragon is a convivial English-style pub that caters to soccer fans, regardless of the hour. Grab a seat, order a Guinness and a plate of bangers and mash and you’ll fit right in. Located in the quirky Fremont ‘hood.

Where is the game? Lumen Field (aka Seattle Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Lumen Field is easily accessible by Seattle’s robust public transportation system. The light rail’s Stadium Station is across the street plus several bus routes have stops nearby.

Coit Tower, San Francisco, California. Benjamin Heath for Lonely Planet

San Francisco Bay Area

June 13, June 16, June 19, June 22, June 25, July 1

Why choose San Francisco Bay Area? Few cities capture the imagination like San Francisco, a dramatically hilly city with a rich mix of cultures and a thriving art scene. Add worldclass food — from dim sum to sourdough — and easy access to beaches and redwood forests (not to mention Berkeley and Silicon Valley) and this legendary city makes for an unforgettable visit.

Where to stay: Base yourself in North Beach, a central San Francisco neighborhood with a rich Italian history that’s a heady, foodie haven. Stay at Hotel Bohème, a boutique hotel with a 1950’s Beatnik vibe.

Don't have tickets to the game? A soccer aficionado hangout, The Kezar Pub is a lively spot in historic Haight-Ashbury. During the World Cup, expect TVs tuned to the games in a bustling indoor-outdoor setting. Be sure to order the wings!

Where is the game? Levi’s Stadium (aka San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Getting to the stadium: Though Levi’s Stadium is 45 miles from San Francisco, it’s easily accessible. Valley Transportation Authority has a designated light rail stop, Great America/Levi Station, and San Francisco’s public transportation connects directly to it.