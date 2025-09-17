The varied nature of Vancouver makes this coastal city so appealing. It is perfectly suited for people who like a little bit of everything, with culinary and cultural offerings that are as diverse as the neighborhoods that give the city its charm. Vancouver is also a gateway to outdoor adventure, with hiking, biking and paddling easily accessible from the city center. Visitors can shop, ski and swim all in one day when the weather’s just right.

To make the most of your visit, here are the best Vancouver neighborhoods to explore. Consider seeing them all, or make a day of diving into the distinct characteristics of what makes each one truly unique.

Kids Market. Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

1. Granville Island

Best for families, foodies and fine art

Vancouver’s artisan capital, Granville Island combines culinary offerings with carefully curated galleries, theaters and shops in a setting that melds industrial heritage with modern-day architecture to create a really vibrant community.

Chefs and foodies flock to the Public Market for fresh fish, produce, bread and pasta, plus the many award-winning restaurants and cafes. For a sweet treat, Lee’s Donuts, a mom-and-pop shop, lures locals and celebrities with its tasty pastries.

The Kids Market is a must-stop shopping spot for families; the two-level mini mall is filled with toy stores, play spaces and interactive games. Families will also find live entertainment, art demonstrations and a variety of fairs and festivals in Granville Island, such as the Vancouver International Children’s Festival, the Vancouver International Fringe Festival for theater enthusiasts and the TD Canada Trust International Jazz Festival for music lovers.

See artists in action during a stroll through Railspur Alley, where artists create masterpieces before your eyes. The glassblowers, jewelers, potters, painters, blacksmiths and carvers craft beautiful pieces right in their studios, and you can hear them talk about the inspiration behind their work. Head to the Granville Island Broom Co and watch two sisters handcraft Shaker-style woven brooms at their whimsical store. At Geza Burghardt, a Hungarian luthier builds, repairs and restores guitars, violins, cellos and other string instruments. For live shows and performances, browse through the events happening in the Granville Island Theatre District, with three venues found in the area.

Where to stay: Get walkable access with a stay at the only hotel on Granville Island: the Granville Island Hotel. The waterfront boutique hotel is in the heart of the action, with a great patio restaurant and room rates that are generally more affordable than the hotels downtown.

Trout Lake. Stella Che/Shutterstock

2. Commercial Drive

Best for bohemian boutiques and hipster vibes

Commercial Drive, commonly called the Drive, gives visitors a true taste of Vancouver’s cultural diversity. The shopping strip is packed with eclectic shops and quirky cafes. A wander through the community reveals the heritage and highlights of the city’s Little Italy area, with Italian-owned businesses that date back to the 1940s, when it became an enclave for Italian immigrants.

The Drive delivers a diverse range of shops and boutiques. You can buy anything from beaded curtains and bongo drums to fresh pasta and cheese as you progress along its 22 blocks of lively streets. The strip is bookended by two distinct parks. At the south end, you’ll find John Hendry Park, which has a stellar farmers market April to October, and an open green space that surrounds Trout Lake, which is popular for impromptu picnics. On the north end, Grandview Park is known for its drum circles and many of the area’s colorful festivals and events.

For vintage fashion, check out Mintage Vintage; more luxury consigned goods are stocked at Turnabout Luxury Retail. For one of western Canada’s largest independent book shops, head to Pulpfiction Books.

Where to stay: While there aren’t any accommodations found directly along Commercial Drive, Hotel at the Waldorf is a small boutique property that’s within walking distance of the foot of the Drive.

Polygon Gallery. Ashley-Belle Burns/Shutterstock

3. Shipyards District, Lower Lonsdale (North Vancouver)

Best for waterfront views and local brews

A short ride across the water from downtown Vancouver on the SeaBus brings you to the Shipyards District, in the Lower Lonsdale area of Vancouver’s North Shore (also known as North Vancouver). Originally, the Lonsdale Quay Market was the main draw for visitors, but today the neighborhood has developed into so much more, with independent shops and boutiques run by North Shore creatives and a brewery scene that encourages day-trippers to stick around.

Located at the water’s edge, the neighborhood provides unobstructed views of Vancouver’s skyline combined with the North Shore mountain peaks – a beautifully balanced backdrop for a stroll outdoors. Spend a full day exploring the revitalized waterfront area, with dozens of restaurants and the must-see contemporary art exhibits at Polygon Gallery.

For families, check out the seaside Skate Plaza – the region’s largest outdoor rink – during the winter months and, in the summer, cool off at the Shipyards Splash Park.

Most of the breweries are within walking distance of one another in what is now known as the Shipyards Brewery District. Consider taking a self-guided tour to sip them all.

Where to stay: Set in the center of the Shipyards District, the boutique Seaside Hotel is your best bet for a waterfront stay. Check for its regular discounts on local attractions like the Capilano Suspension Bridge and Grouse Mountain Sky Ride.

Maple Tree Square in Gastown. Alena Charykova/Shutterstock

4. Gastown and Chinatown

Best for cultural experiences, historic architecture and old-town charm

While technically separate neighborhoods, Gastown and Chinatown are best visited together to fully explore pioneer-era Vancouver. Heritage buildings house hipster coffee shops and independent boutiques along the cobblestone streets of Gastown. Be sure to get a picture of the Gastown Steam Clock – the area’s most famous landmark – before shopping your way toward Chinatown.

Recognized as a National Historic Site and one of the largest Chinatowns in the world, Vancouver’s Chinatown delights with traditional Asian specialty shops and old-school apothecaries. The Dr Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden and Park is a peaceful oasis and the first of its kind in Canada. Stroll through the covered walkways and picturesque pavilions as you admire the koi fish in the sparkling green pond and the collection of 150-year-old trees and taihu rocks that were imported from China.

Save time for Vancouver’s Black history as well. On a local-led walking tour, visit sites that date back to the 1850s in and around Hogan’s Alley, where you can snap a photo with a statue of Jimi Hendrix, who had family history here.

Where to stay: Art takes the spotlight at Skwachàys Lodge and Artist Residence, Canada’s first Indigenous arts hotel. Its gallery is filled with Indigenous art, and in guest suites, original local artwork is on display. The property features immersive cultural activities, including studio visits with artists-in-residence, and operates as a social enterprise – proceeds from your stay go directly toward funding a housing program for practicing Indigenous artists.

Kitsilano Beach. cdrin/Shutterstock

5. Kitsilano

Best for beaches and parks

Once known as Vancouver’s hippie hangout in the 1960s, the Kitsilano neighborhood has developed into a enclave where young urban professionals and families savor the laid-back lifestyle of beachfront living.

For outdoor fun, Kits Beach – the most popular of Vancouver's beaches – offers a stretch of sandy shore where you can swim in the sea, join a game of beach volleyball or simply sit back and relax at the grassy park. The 137m saltwater Kitsilano Pool is also a great spot to cool off; the complex features two slides, a cafe and breathtaking views of the beach from its position on the bay.

Some of the city’s best boutiques and street-side patios line West 4th Ave, which is within walking distance of the beach. Test the limits of your budget with high-end sportswear, local designs and vintage fashion, then grab a bite to eat from one of the many ice cream shops, sushi joints or cafes on the eight-block stretch, and admire the upscale, tree-lined residential streets along the way.

If you’re there in July, add the Khatsahlano Street Party to your plans. It's Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival.

Where to stay: While there are no hotels within the neighborhood's boundaries, The Burrard hotel, located downtown, best suits the Kits vibe. It’s a retro-chic boutique hotel, with a courtyard decorated in palm trees and string lights, and free cruiser bikes available for use. Kits Beach is only a 10–15 minute bike ride away, and cycling is a great way to explore the area car-free.

The seawall in Stanley Park. nicolas_p/Shutterstock

6. Downtown and West End

Best for top tourist sites, upscale shopping and luxury stays

The bustling heart of downtown Vancouver occupies an ocean-fringed peninsula that's easily divided into three parts: the grid-patterned city streets of shops, restaurants and glass towers fanning out from the intersection of Granville and West Georgia Sts; the well-maintained 1950s towers and dense residential side streets of the West End (also home to Vancouver's LGBTQ+ district); and Canada's finest urban green space (and one of North America’s largest), Stanley Park. The park’s biggest draw is the Vancouver Aquarium, Canada’s largest, where over 65,000 animals (many rescued) can be seen.

Top-notch shopping along Robson Street, which is packed with posh shops and cafes, is accompanied by buskers and street artists on summer evenings, creating a bustling urban vibe. This area also has the Vancouver Art Gallery, the largest in Western Canada, and the Bill Reid Gallery for Northwest Coast Art, featuring the works of one of Canada’s most celebrated Indigenous artists.

Sandwiched by the downtown district and Stanley Park is Vancouver’s West End, where you’ll find a menu of midrange restaurants, side-street heritage houses and friendly vibes. In early August, check out Vancouver Pride – a huge annual celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ community. Davie St is the West End's main strip, and both Denman and Davie Sts lead to English Bay Beach, one of Vancouver's favorite summertime hangouts.

Where to stay: You can walk to it all from the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, where old-world luxury is served with top-hatted charm. The rooms are stuffed with reproduction antiques, and balconies provide a bird’s-eye view of the busy streets below. Steam up your stay with a spa trip, then sip a signature cocktail in the sleek lobby bar.