Tucked between the stunning mountains of British Columbia and the Pacific Ocean, Vancouver is a vibrant city that effortlessly blends natural beauty with urban charm. From the multicultural buzz of Main Street to family-friendly Granville Island and the historic allure of Chinatown, Vancouver offers a variety of experiences.

Canada is a country of two distinct tourist seasons, with winter easily matching summer thanks to frozen lakes, psychedelic night skies and generous snowfall. Choosing the best time to visit can depend on the weather, your budget, your tolerance for crowds and if you’re traveling with kids.

July and August are peak season, and the summer months are considered by most to be the best for travelers. The weather is at a sunny high and attractions have their longest opening hours. But the downsides are crowds, surging accommodation prices and a wildfire season that can seriously affect your plans with closures, detours and area evacuations.

The shoulder seasons from March to April and October to November are less crowded and less expensive, while the weather can also be more comfortable, though volatile. While there are many pleasant days, mild temperatures and cloudy skies always seem to carry a chance of rain, with November being generally the wettest month of the year.

No matter when you decide to visit Vancouver, there are plenty of world-class green spaces, outdoor adventures and cultural events to keep you busy. Here are some of our seasonal suggestions and highlights.

Celebration of Light fireworks show over English Bay. David Buzzard/Shutterstock

May to September is the best time for outdoor activities

May to September is for wildlife, hiking and summer sun. Thanks to the mild Pacific Northwest weather, the summer’s long days and warm temperatures are ideal for spending time outdoors. Adventurers will want to hit nearby trails like gentle Quarry Rock and challenging Grouse Grind or paddle the waterways. City folk will be hitting the pavement to explore downtown and dine alfresco at Tap & Barrel Bridges or take in a game at BC Place Stadium. Average temperatures range around the low 70s℉ (mid-20s℃), perfect for strolling through town or picnicking in one of the city’s premier parks.

You can easily spend a day wandering the trails and attractions of Stanley Park, a sprawling urban green space that stuns in all seasons, but summer is best for hitting the beaches and pools. A popular outdoor venue for summer events, Creekside Park is home to Vancouver’s largest playground featuring a climbing tower, swings and slides, water and sand play areas, waterfront views and a thrilling zipline. Don’t miss outdoor concerts during June’s Jazz Festival, Vancouver’s Celebration of Light in July with choreographed fireworks over English Bay and the long-running, family-friendly Pacific National Exhibition (known to locals as PNE) held the last weeks of summer at Hastings Park.

You can also explore public art displays along Main Street and the plazas in South Granville that combine creative seating structures with colorful murals to create inviting spaces to relax, connect and dine outdoors. Vancouver is a great launching point for adventures further out, such as paddling the Sea to Sky Marine Trail, hiking Garibaldi Lake, or surfing in Tofino on the Pacific side of Vancouver Island. May kicks off prime season for whale-watching, and in September, autumn ushers in the salmon leap, and bears feast. Book a tour and witness nature’s fierce beauty.

Key events: International Children’s Festival, International Jazz Festival, Canada Day, Celebration of Light, Pride Parade and Festival, PNE Fair, Vancouver Fringe Festival

Yaletown in downtown Vancouver. David Buzzard/Shutterstock

October to November and March to April are the best times for budget travel

Traveling during shoulder seasons is ideal for budget-minded visitors looking to take advantage of fewer crowds and cheaper hotel rooms. The weather is typically fair, with lingering warm days, although the rainy season begins to set in by the end of October.

However, Vancouver still offers plenty of draws, even on rainy days. Historical and cultural attractions like the Chinatown Storytelling Center, the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Bloedel Conservatory are great places to escape unpleasant weather. Rain or shine, Granville Island Public Market is ideal for whiling away an afternoon, snacking on goodies among the buskers or browsing locally made arts and crafts.

Spring and fall also bring popular events, including Vancouver’s Cherry Blossom Festival and International Film Festival. In early spring and late fall, the average temperature is around 55°F (12℃).

Key events: Cherry Blossom Festival (March-April), International Film Festival (October)

Grouse Mountain. Lijuan Guo/Shutterstock

December to March is the best time for snowy adventures and gourmet delights

Bundle up and don’t forget your toque (the Canadian name for a wool hat), scarf and gloves for a winter visit. With average temperatures around 35°F (1.6℃), it’s the perfect time to hit the slopes at nearby Cypress Mountain Resort, Mt. Seymour and Grouse Mountain. Vancouver is also just a two-hour drive to one of the most envy-inducing ski areas in the world, Whistler–Blackcomb, which has North America’s highest vertical drop, coolest ski village and most varied terrain draped over two mountains.

With the Dine Out Vancouver festival, Canada’s largest food and drink festival, taking place in January and February, winter is also a great time for foodies looking for prix fixe menus with several spots receiving Michelin-star recognition and the Bib Gourmand designation. You’ll also have an easier time scoring reservations outside of the summer-time rush at acclaimed Michelin-recognized eateries like Published on Main, Burdock & Co and Anh and Chi.

Key events: Vancouver Christmas Market (November-December), PNE Winter Fair (December), Dine Out Vancouver (January-February)

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Canada guidebook, published in June 2024.