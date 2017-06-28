Vancouver North Shore Tour: Capilano Bridge, Grouse Mountain

Your Vancouver North Shore day trip starts with pickup from Vancouver (select hotels only) and a drive over the Lions Gate Bridge, a 5,890-foot (1,823-meter) suspension bridge that offers unparalleled views of Vancouver Harbor, and beyond. Once you get across to the North Shore, continue on a short drive up the mountain to the Capilano Fish Hatchery (11am departure only). Learn about the life cycle of salmon from your guide and, depending on the season (July - August), watch as they leap their way upriver. Next, head to the Capilano Suspension Bridge, where you'll meander along the surrounding temperate rainforest and learn the traditions of the indigenous First Nations’ people. Then, walk across the 446-foot (136-meter) bridge to the other side of the river, where you can climb to the canopy and walk through the Treetops Adventure walkway high above the canyon and river below. For those seeking a more thrilling experience, try the Cliffwalk, the newest attraction at the bridge. This adrenaline-pumping journey will take you through the rainforest on a series of suspended walkways jutting out from the granite cliff face to unexplored territories of the park. At the Grouse Mountain Skyride, hop on the tram and travel to a 3,937-foot (1,200-meter) viewpoint above the city and enjoy nature’s spectacular view. In the summertime, you can see Mount Baker and Vancouver Island off British Columbia’s coast. You can also get up-close views of grizzly bears at the Refuge for Endangered Wildlife. After your North Shore experience, relax on the drive back to Vancouver. Please note: You must include hotel information at checkout and call tour operator ahead to confirm.