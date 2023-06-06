Shop
Getty Images
Named for the furry marmots that populate the area and whistle like deflating balloons, this gabled alpine village and 2010 Olympics venue is one of the world's largest, best-equipped and most popular ski resorts. Colonizing two mountains – Whistler and Blackcomb – and lying a mere 90 minutes north of Vancouver, the Village, which dates from the late 1970s, is a poster child for attractive design with nary an ugly building or piece of litter to pierce the natural beauty. Skiing may be Whistler’s raison d’être, but these days summer visitors with their BMXs and SUPs outnumber their ski-season equivalents. Adding more diversity, the resort has recently developed an art scene worthy of a small European city. The caveat? Whistler is busy (2.3 million visitors a year) and expensive. For a quieter, more economical experience, be selective with your dates and don’t follow the herd.
Whistler
The opening of the Audain in 2016 elevated Whistler from ‘world-class ski resort’ to ‘world-class ski resort with serious art credentials'. With two-dozen…
Whistler
Built to link the area's two main mountaintops, the world's second-longest free-span gondola eases passengers along a lofty and ethereally peaceful 4.4km…
Whistler
The newest attraction on Whistler Mountain is this 130m-long suspension bridge with a see-through base that connects the top of Whistler Peak with the…
Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre
Whistler
This handsome, wood-beamed facility showcases two quite different First Nations groups – the Lil'wat and the Squamish – who have inhabited this region for…
Whistler
Located in an old industrial area, stepping inside here is a breath of fresh air – especially if you're an artisan booze fan. One of the elders of the BC…
Whistler
Tucked into an anonymous green shed behind the library building, this great little museum traces Whistler's development from 1970s hippy hangout to 21st…
Whistler
If you're here in summer, head to the Upper Village and the plaza in front of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler for the Whistler Farmers Market, where you can…
Whistler
The perfect place to uncover the rough-and-tumble roots of this old frontier town, you'll find exhibits on everything from First Nations origins to…
Sep 23, 2024 • 6 min read
Feb 13, 2020 • 3 min read
Jun 5, 2019 • 5 min read
