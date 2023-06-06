Whistler

Named for the furry marmots that populate the area and whistle like deflating balloons, this gabled alpine village and 2010 Olympics venue is one of the world's largest, best-equipped and most popular ski resorts. Colonizing two mountains – Whistler and Blackcomb – and lying a mere 90 minutes north of Vancouver, the Village, which dates from the late 1970s, is a poster child for attractive design with nary an ugly building or piece of litter to pierce the natural beauty. Skiing may be Whistler’s raison d’être, but these days summer visitors with their BMXs and SUPs outnumber their ski-season equivalents. Adding more diversity, the resort has recently developed an art scene worthy of a small European city. The caveat? Whistler is busy (2.3 million visitors a year) and expensive. For a quieter, more economical experience, be selective with your dates and don’t follow the herd.

  • Audain Art Museum

    Audain Art Museum

    Whistler

    The opening of the Audain in 2016 elevated Whistler from ‘world-class ski resort’ to ‘world-class ski resort with serious art credentials'. With two-dozen…

  • Peak 2 Peak Gondola

    Peak 2 Peak Gondola

    Whistler

    Built to link the area's two main mountaintops, the world's second-longest free-span gondola eases passengers along a lofty and ethereally peaceful 4.4km…

  • Cloudraker Skybridge

    Cloudraker Skybridge

    Whistler

    The newest attraction on Whistler Mountain is this 130m-long suspension bridge with a see-through base that connects the top of Whistler Peak with the…

  • Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre

    Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre

    Whistler

    This handsome, wood-beamed facility showcases two quite different First Nations groups – the Lil'wat and the Squamish – who have inhabited this region for…

  • Pemberton Distillery

    Pemberton Distillery

    Whistler

    Located in an old industrial area, stepping inside here is a breath of fresh air – especially if you're an artisan booze fan. One of the elders of the BC…

  • Whistler Museum & Archives

    Whistler Museum & Archives

    Whistler

    Tucked into an anonymous green shed behind the library building, this great little museum traces Whistler's development from 1970s hippy hangout to 21st…

  • Whistler Farmers Market

    Whistler Farmers Market

    Whistler

    If you're here in summer, head to the Upper Village and the plaza in front of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler for the Whistler Farmers Market, where you can…

  • Pemberton Museum

    Pemberton Museum

    Whistler

    The perfect place to uncover the rough-and-tumble roots of this old frontier town, you'll find exhibits on everything from First Nations origins to…

The Peak 2 Peak Gondola connects Whistler and Blackcomb mountains. Nature, Outdoors, Snow, Transportation, Vehicle

Skiing

Plan your trip to Whistler this winter with these 6 top tips

Feb 7, 2025 • 5 min read

