Built to link the area's two main mountaintops, the world's second-longest free-span gondola eases passengers along a lofty and ethereally peaceful 4.4km ride that takes around 11 minutes to complete. En route, you can gaze down on forest, crags, skiers and bears – especially if you snag one of the two glass-bottomed cars. The gondola's completion in 2008 effectively joined Whistler and Blackcomb into one giant ski area, making it one of the world's largest.

The gondola is open year-round. Tickets also include up and down rides on the separate Whistler and Blackcomb mountain gondolas.