Brandywine Falls Provincial Park

Around 17km south of Whistler and adjacent to Hwy 99, this tree-lined 143-hectare park has as its focus a spectacular 70m waterfall. A short stroll through the forest leads to a leg-jellying platform overlooking the top of the falls, where water drops suddenly out of the trees like a giant faucet. A 7km looped trail leads further through the dense forest and ancient lava beds to Cal-Cheak Suspension Bridge.

There are also great vistas over Daisy Lake and the mountains of Garibaldi Provincial Park.