Audain Art Museum

The opening of the Audain in 2016 elevated Whistler from ‘world-class ski resort’ to ‘world-class ski resort with serious art credentials'. With two-dozen works by iconic painter Emily Carr, a priceless collection of indigenous masks, and sparkling photoconceptualist images by Jeff Wall, Rodney Graham et al, this is no rainy-day filler. BC artists take center stage. Alongside Carr you'll spot material from the 'Group of Seven' modernists, plus works by contemporary First Nations artists including Robert Davidson.

Everything is beautifully curated and explained using succinct panels in a dramatic angular building that is a piece of art in itself.