Tucked into an anonymous green shed behind the library building, this great little museum traces Whistler's development from 1970s hippy hangout to 21st-century resort. The story is as compelling as it is short, speckled with interesting exhibits such as the original 1965 ski-lift gondola and a 2010 Olympic torch. Don't leave without digesting the story of the infamous 1973 'Toad Hall' photo.