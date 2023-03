Located in an old industrial area, stepping inside here is a breath of fresh air – especially if you're an artisan booze fan. One of the elders of the BC craft liquor movement, they started making silky-smooth vodka from local potatoes here but have since added organic gin, absinthe, hemp vodka and, most recently, organic single malt whiskey. Tours are 4pm Saturdays and cost $15 (three samples included).

The distillery is 7km east of Pemberton village in the Mount Currie district.