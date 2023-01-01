The newest attraction on Whistler Mountain is this 130m-long suspension bridge with a see-through base that connects the top of Whistler Peak with the Raven’s Eye viewing platform on the West Ridge. Opened in summer 2018, the bridge is accessed by hiking downhill for 15 minutes from the Roundhouse Lodge and then taking the Peak Empress chairlift to the top of Whistler Mountain. If you are a vertigo sufferer, bear in mind that both chairlift and suspension bridge are mildly exposed.

Entrance is included with the Peak 2 Peak Gondola ticket.