On the way into Squamish from Vancouver, you'll see a sheer, 652m-high granite rock face looming ahead. Attracting hardy climbers the world over, it's called the 'Chief' and it's the highlight of Stawamus Chief Provincial Park. You don't have to gear up to experience the summit's vistas: there are hiking routes up the back for anyone who wants to have a go. Consider Squamish Rock Guides for climbing assistance or lessons.