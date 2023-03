This small coastal community marks the end of West Vancouver and the starting point for trips to Whistler, via the Sea to Sky Hwy (Hwy 99). It's a pretty village with views across the bay and up glassy-watered Howe Sound. Cute places to eat and shop line waterfront Bay St, from where you can also take a whale-watching boat trek with Sewell's Marina.

This is also the home of the BC Ferries terminal for aquatic hops to Bowen Island, Vancouver Island and beyond.