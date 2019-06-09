Morris & Helen Belkin Art Gallery

This ever-intriguing gallery specializes in contemporary and often quite challenging pieces, with chin-stroking new exhibitions opening in its high-ceilinged, white-walled spaces throughout the year. Check ahead for workshops and presentations, often covering key or emerging themes in avant-garde art.

Although the Belkin only opened in 1995, it replaced the UBC Fine Arts Gallery, which launched in 1948. For many years, this original gallery was the only place where Vancouverites could view contemporary art.