Leave your photo ID at the front desk of the lower level of UBC's main library building, and then wander around a roomful of exhibits chronicling the early days of BC's Chinese history plus the golden age of the Canadian Pacific Railway Company. Check out the romantic travel posters and brochures, sparkling steamship dinner services and intricate scale model of the Empress of Asia vessel. Free public tours are offered on Thursdays at 11am.

Traveling bookworms should also drop by the library on Wednesdays at 11am when there's a free one-hour public tour of the Rare Books and Special Collections department, Harry Potter artifacts included.