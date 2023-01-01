Under Vancouver's favorite geodesic dome (OK, it's only one), this ever-popular science showcase has tonnes of hands-on galleries and a cool outdoor park crammed with rugged fun (yes, you can lift 2028kg). Inside, there are two floors of brilliant educational play, from plasma balls to whisper dishes. Check out the live critters in the Sara Stern Gallery, the bodily functions exhibits in the BodyWorks area, then fly over a city on the virtual-reality Birdly ride ($8 extra).

Alongside the permanent galleries, there are changing visiting exhibitions and regular entertaining demonstrations of scientific principles for those who like to watch – the giant Omnimax Theatre takes that one step further. And if you fancy exploring without the kids, check out the regular adults-only After Dark events, combining bar drinks and some live entertainment.