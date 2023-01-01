This unusual spot was known for decades as the Sam Kee Building until Jack Chow Insurance changed the name and spruced it up. Listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the planet's shallowest commercial building, the new approach includes a synchronized musical light show on the outside of the structure that catches the eye as you walk past.

It's interesting to note that this century-old building is only here as the result of a dispute. Chang Toy, the Sam Kee Co owner, bought land at this site in 1906, but in 1926 all but a 1.8m-wide strip was expropriated by the city to widen Pender St. Toy's revenge was to build anyway, and up sprang the unusual 'Slender on Pender' dwelling.