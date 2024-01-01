Carnegie Community Centre

The city's first public library was a landmark corner building funded by US philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in the early 1900s. Now a community center providing services to residents of the Downtown Eastside, it's still a handsome, domed edifice to glance at on your way through the area.
