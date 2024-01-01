Carnegie Community Centre

Gastown & Chinatown

LoginSave

The city's first public library was a landmark corner building funded by US philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in the early 1900s. Now a community center providing services to residents of the Downtown Eastside, it's still a handsome, domed edifice to glance at on your way through the area.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Colors of the autumn. Gorgeous sea walk in the park. Stanley Park in Vancouver. Canada.; Shutterstock ID 115945702; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Stanley Park

    2.21 MILES

    One of North America’s largest urban green spaces, Stanley Park is revered for its dramatic forest-and-mountain oceanfront views. But there’s more to this…

  • Sea to Sky Gondola

    Sea to Sky Gondola

    27.34 MILES

    On a warm summer’s evening, with a 7.5km ascent under your belt and a pint of craft beer on the table in front of you, there are few better places in…

  • Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver.

    Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

    4.3 MILES

    As you inch gingerly across one of the world's longest (140m) and highest (70m) pedestrian suspension bridges, swaying gently over roiling Capilano Canyon…

  • Science World and Aquabus

    Science World

    0.58 MILES

    Under Vancouver's favorite geodesic dome (OK, it's only one), this ever-popular science showcase has tonnes of hands-on galleries and a cool outdoor park…

  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, North America

    Roedde House Museum

    1.51 MILES

    For a glimpse of what the West End looked like before the apartment blocks, visit this handsome 1893 Queen Anne–style mansion, now a lovingly preserved…

  • Beautiful Laburnum (Golden Chain) blossoms in the mid of May at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, BC Canada.

    VanDusen Botanical Garden

    3.25 MILES

    This highly popular green-thumbed oasis is a 22-hectare, 255,000-plant idyll that offers a strollable web of pathways weaving through specialized garden…

  • Police Museum exterior

    Vancouver Police Museum & Archives

    0.07 MILES

    Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…

  • Bloedel Conservatory

    Bloedel Conservatory

    2.78 MILES

    Cresting the hill in Queen Elizabeth Park, this domed conservatory is a delightful rainy-day warm-up. At Vancouver's best-value paid attraction, you'll…

View more attractions

Nearby Gastown & Chinatown attractions

1. Vancouver Police Museum & Archives

0.07 MILES

Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…

2. Jack Chow Building

0.22 MILES

This unusual spot was known for decades as the Sam Kee Building until Jack Chow Insurance changed the name and spruced it up. Listed in the Guinness Book…

4. Gassy Jack Statue

0.25 MILES

It's amusing to think that Vancouver's favorite statue is a testament to the virtues of drink. At least that's one interpretation of the John 'Gassy Jack'…

5. Maple Tree Square

0.25 MILES

The intersection where Vancouver began was the site of John 'Gassy Jack' Deighton's first pub, and the spot where the inaugural city-council meeting was…

6. Chinatown Millennium Gate

0.26 MILES

Inaugurated in 2002, Chinatown's towering entrance is the landmark most visitors look for. Stand well back, since the decoration is mostly on its lofty…

7. Woodward's

0.36 MILES

The project that catalyzed latter-day Downtown Eastside redevelopment, this former iconic department store was a derelict shell after closing in the early…

8. Flack Block

0.44 MILES

Restored to its former glory in 2014, this dramatic corner landmark across from Victory Sq is chiefly noted for its hulking, elaborately-carved stone…