This large multipurpose stadium hosts the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. On game nights, when the 20,000-capacity venue heaves with fervent fans, you'll enjoy the atmosphere even if the rules are a mystery. It's also home to a large Canucks team shop and is a favored arena for money-spinning stadium rock acts. Behind-the-scenes one-hour tours take you into the hospitality suites and the nosebleed press box up in the rafters, and are popular with visiting sports fans.

If you're coming for a game, special game-day tours are also available ($25 per person); these include the chance to catch 30 minutes of team practice before you take the stadium tour.