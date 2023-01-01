A small, contemporary, artist-run gallery with a loyal in-the-know following; check out the ever-changing, often abstract shows here, from photography to multimedia and beyond. There are regular talks to deepen your understanding of the exhibits; the website lists upcoming events. And don't miss the word-based public art installations on the exterior of the heritage hotel building the gallery occupies.

There's also an intriguing array of cool art books for sale here, many of them produced directly by artists; check ahead for book launches.