BC Sports Hall of Fame & Museum

Inside BC Place Stadium, this expertly curated attraction showcases top BC athletes, both amateur and professional, with an intriguing array of galleries crammed with fascinating memorabilia. There are medals, trophies and yesteryear sports uniforms on display (judging by the size of their shirts, hockey players were much smaller in the past), plus tonnes of hands-on activities to tire the kids out. Don't miss the Indigenous Sport Gallery, covering everything from hockey to lacrosse to traditional indigenous games.

You'll find plenty of info on the city's 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, plus a stirring permanent exhibit on Terry Fox and his ‘Marathon of Hope’ run across Canada. Head outside the stadium for a cool public artwork by Douglas Coupland that also celebrates the nation's favorite hero.