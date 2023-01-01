Locals, tourists and recent immigrants – count the number of accents you catch as you stroll here – throng the shops and restaurants of Robson St, Vancouver's de facto urban promenade. While most shops are of the ubiquitous chain-store variety, the strip is worth a wander for its urban vibe, especially on summer evenings when buskers and street cartoonists set up shop.

It's also worth heading to the Stanley Park end of the strip, where you'll find a modern 'mini-Asia' of izakayas (Japanese neighborhood pubs) and noodle bars populated by homesick Japanese and Korean students. Turn the corner to your left on to Denman St to discover a United Nations of cheap-and-cheerful dining. Tired of walking? Bus 5 runs the length of Robson as well.