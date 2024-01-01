This main Vancouver branch of one of Canada's biggest bank chains has a huge hidden artwork on its 2nd floor. Head up the escalator just inside the entrance and you'll find a gigantic and impressive First Nations carved mural right in front of you. It's well worth a look if you're in this part of the city.
RBC Royal Bank
Vancouver
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.24 MILES
One of North America’s largest urban green spaces, Stanley Park is revered for its dramatic forest-and-mountain oceanfront views. But there’s more to this…
27.04 MILES
On a warm summer’s evening, with a 7.5km ascent under your belt and a pint of craft beer on the table in front of you, there are few better places in…
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
4.03 MILES
As you inch gingerly across one of the world's longest (140m) and highest (70m) pedestrian suspension bridges, swaying gently over roiling Capilano Canyon…
1.1 MILES
Under Vancouver's favorite geodesic dome (OK, it's only one), this ever-popular science showcase has tonnes of hands-on galleries and a cool outdoor park…
0.52 MILES
For a glimpse of what the West End looked like before the apartment blocks, visit this handsome 1893 Queen Anne–style mansion, now a lovingly preserved…
3.16 MILES
This highly popular green-thumbed oasis is a 22-hectare, 255,000-plant idyll that offers a strollable web of pathways weaving through specialized garden…
Vancouver Police Museum & Archives
1.01 MILES
Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…
2.96 MILES
Cresting the hill in Queen Elizabeth Park, this domed conservatory is a delightful rainy-day warm-up. At Vancouver's best-value paid attraction, you'll…
Nearby Vancouver attractions
0.01 MILES
Completed in 1895 and designated as a cathedral in 1929, the city's most attractive Gothic-style church is nestled incongruously alongside looming glass…
0.07 MILES
A creative use for a cavernous bank building atrium, this gallery offers a varied roster of temporary exhibitions. It's mostly contemporary art and can…
3. Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art
0.08 MILES
Showcasing detailed carvings, paintings, jewelry and more from Canada's most revered Haida artists and others around the region, this open-plan gallery…
0.11 MILES
Combining blockbuster international shows with selections from its striking contemporary collection, the VAG is a magnet for art fans. There are often…
0.14 MILES
The Vancouver Art Gallery's outdoor installation space next to the Shangri-La Hotel, the sometimes esoteric but always thought-provoking exhibits here are…
0.26 MILES
Vancouver's most romantic old-school tower block, and also its best art-deco building, the elegant 22-story Marine Building is a tribute to the city's…
0.31 MILES
Locals, tourists and recent immigrants – count the number of accents you catch as you stroll here – throng the shops and restaurants of Robson St,…
0.33 MILES
Recalling Vancouver's 2010 Olympic Winter Games, this handsome waterfront public space is the permanent home of the tripod-like Olympic Cauldron. The…