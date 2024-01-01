RBC Royal Bank

Vancouver

This main Vancouver branch of one of Canada's biggest bank chains has a huge hidden artwork on its 2nd floor. Head up the escalator just inside the entrance and you'll find a gigantic and impressive First Nations carved mural right in front of you. It's well worth a look if you're in this part of the city.

