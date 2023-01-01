Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art

Showcasing detailed carvings, paintings, jewelry and more from Canada's most revered Haida artists and others around the region, this open-plan gallery occupies a handsome bi-level hall. Bookended by a totem pole at one end and a ceiling-mounted copper-lined canoe at the other, explore the cabinets of intricate creations and the stories behind them, including some breathtaking gold artifacts. On the mezzanine level, you'll come face-to-face with an 8.5m-long bronze of intertwined magical creatures, complete with impressively long tongues.

Reid, who died in 1998, is one of Canada's most celebrated artists; his work is on the back of the country's $20 bill. Guided tours and artist workshops are regularly scheduled here; check the website for upcoming tour times. And if you're traveling on a budget, keep in mind that admission is free on the first Friday of every month between 2pm and 5pm.