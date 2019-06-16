Vancouver Art Gallery

Combining blockbuster international shows with selections from its striking contemporary collection, the VAG is a magnet for art fans. There are often three or four different exhibitions on its public levels but save time for the top-floor Emily Carr paintings, showcasing swirling nature-themed works from BC's favorite historic artist. Check ahead for FUSE, a late-opening party with bars and live music. And if you're on a budget, consider the by-donation entry after 5pm on Tuesdays ($10 suggested); expect a queue.

Fundraising is underway for a planned new gallery building a few blocks away, with designs indicating a dramatic wooden building. Check ahead for progress reports.