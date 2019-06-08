This dramatic Colosseum-like building must be a temple to the great god of libraries. If not, it's certainly one of the world's most magnificent book-lending facilities. Designed by Moshe Safdie and opened in 1995, its collections (including lendable musical instruments) are arranged over several floors. Head straight up to floor nine for the newly opened Rooftop Garden, a lofty, tree-lined outdoor plaza lined with tables and chairs: it's perfect for a view-hugging coffee break.

There's free wi-fi, and computer terminals if you don't have your own device. The library also hosts a lively roster of gratis book readings and events. Save time for the library shop; it's crammed with cool bookish gifts.