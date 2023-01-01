A flexible three-room space, often with a different show in each, this smart, white-walled gallery exhibits striking, sometimes complex works in a wide range of media. Check ahead for talks, events and regular show openings, and save time for a visit to its tiny bookshop nook, lined with a cleverly curated array of volumes, art journals and framed prints.

The CAG has never been a snooty gallery space and it's also been working hard in recent years to broaden its appeal, including a recent collaboration to cover local buses in dramatic wrap-around art.