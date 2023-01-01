A crooked elbow of landscaped waterfront at the neck of False Creek, Yaletown's main green space is sometimes used for free alfresco summer movie screenings. It's an ideal launch point for a seawall walk along the north bank of False Creek to Science World; you'll pass intriguing public artworks and the glass condo towers that transformed the neighborhood in the 1990s.

Look out for birdlife along the route, especially the herons that keep their beady eyes on the waters here and the cormorants who typically nest further along False Creek under the Granville Bridge.