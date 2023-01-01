Granville Island Public Market

Top choice in Vancouver

The view of Granville Island from Granville street bridge.

Credit James Wheeler and link to www.souvenirpixels.com

Granville Island's highlight is the covered Public Market, a multisensory smorgasbord of fish, cheese, fruit, teas and bakery treats (near-legendary Lee's Donuts included). Pick up some fixings for a picnic at nearby Vanier Park or hit the market's international food court (dine off-peak and you're more likely to snag a table). It's not all about food; there are often stands here hawking all manner of arts and crafts, from filigree jewelry to knitted baby hats.

Visiting culinary fans should also consider one of the taste-tripping guided wanders around and beyond the market (adult/child $70/60); they're hosted by Vancouver Foodie Tours.

Suggest an Edit