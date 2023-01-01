The MOV serves up cool temporary exhibitions alongside in-depth permanent galleries of fascinating First Nations artifacts and evocative pioneer-era exhibits. But it really comes to life in its vibrant 1950s pop culture and 1960s hippie counterculture sections, a reminder that Kitsilano was once the grass-smoking center of Vancouver's flower-power movement. Don't miss the shimmering gallery of vintage neon signs collected from around the city; it's a favorite with locals.

There are plenty of hands-on exhibits, including push-button tunes from local 1960s bands such as Mock Duck and Seeds of Time. The museum shop also has a well-curated array of T-shirts, local history books and aboriginal-themed arts and gifts. Admission is by donation after 5pm on the last Thursday of every month.