Facing English Bay, Kits Beach is one of Vancouver's favorite summertime hangouts. The wide, sandy expanse attracts buff Frisbee tossers and giggling volleyball players, and those who just like to preen while catching the rays. The ocean is fine for a dip, though serious swimmers should consider the heated Kitsilano Pool, one of the world's largest outdoor saltwater pools.

Perch on a log on a summer afternoon and catch the breathtaking view of: one of the region's signature panoramas. You'll be treated to shimmering seafront backed by the twinkling glass towers of downtown and the North Shore mountains beyond. It's one of those vistas that will have you considering your emigration options.