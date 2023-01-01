This strollable smorgasbord of stores and restaurants may have your credit cards whimpering for mercy after a couple of hours. Since Kits is now a bit of a middle-class utopia, shops that once sold cheap groceries are now more likely to be hawking designer yoga gear, hundred-dollar hiking socks and exotic (and unfamiliar) fruits from around the world.

There are some excellent restaurants and coffeehouses here, as well as a menagerie of well-maintained wooden heritage homes along almost every side street. The neighborhood is definitely worth a lazy afternoon of anyone's time – and you're never far from the beach if you need to cool off.