Home of the Vancouver Compost Demonstration Garden, this fragrant, flower-strewn urban horticulture site is just a two-block walk from W 4th Ave. It's divided into several sections, including an organic food garden and a climate change adaptation garden. You can learn about composting and water-efficient gardening here (check the website for tours and classes) or just suck up the flowerage while you wander around with the busy bees.

Staffed by chatty volunteers, this is a good spot for green-thumbed visitors. The site also adjoins a disused rail corridor that's been transformed into the city's Arbutus Greenway, an 8.5km tree-fringed linear park that's a delightful city stroll.