A creative use for a cavernous bank building atrium, this gallery offers a varied roster of temporary exhibitions. It's mostly contemporary art and can range from striking paintings to challenging photographs and quirky arts and crafts. The space also houses one permanent exhibit: a gargantuan 27m-long buffed aluminum pendulum that will be swinging over your head throughout your visit.

Designed by Alan Storey, the pendulum weighs 1600kg and moves about 6m (the swing is assisted by a hydraulic mechanical system at the top). There's also a coffee shop here if you need to rest your trek-weary feet. The Vancouver Art Gallery is across the street if you want to continue your cultural day out.