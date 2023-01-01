Expect your lurching stomach to make a bid for freedom as the glass elevator whisks you 169m to the apex of this needle-like viewing tower in just 40 seconds. Once up top, there's not much to do but check out the awesome 360-degree vistas of city, sea and mountains unfurling around you. For context, peruse the historic photo panels that show just how much the downtown core has changed over the years.

Tickets are valid all day; return for a soaring sunset view of the city to get your money's worth. There's also a small discount if you buy from the website in advance. If you want to save even more, drop by on Urban Grind days in March when $5 gives you the chance to walk up the 633 steps from the ground floor to the Lookout. If you're still alive when you reach the top, you'll get a free beer.