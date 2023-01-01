Completed in 1895 and designated as a cathedral in 1929, the city's most attractive Gothic-style church is nestled incongruously alongside looming glass towers. When services aren't being held, casual visitors are warmly welcomed: check out the dramatic hammerbeam wooden ceiling plus the slender glass-encased bell tower that was recently added to the exterior. The cathedral is also home to a wide range of cultural events, including regular choir and chamber music recitals and the occasional Shakespeare reading.

Peruse the kaleidoscopic array of stained-glass windows here, including a swirling contemporary creation on the cathedral's W Georgia St side.