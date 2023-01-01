Vancouver's main sports arena is home to two professional teams: the BC Lions Canadian Football League team and the Vancouver Whitecaps soccer team. Also used for international rugby sevens tournaments, major rock concerts and a wide array of consumer shows, the renovated stadium – with its huge, crown-like retractable roof – also hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

