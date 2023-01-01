Exemplifying Japanese horticultural philosophies, this is a delightfully tranquil green oasis of peaceful pathways, small traditional bridges and a large, moss-banked pond filled with plump koi carp. It's named after Dr Inazo Nitobe, a scholar whose mug appears on Japan's ¥5000 bill. Consider a springtime visit for the florid cherry blossom displays and keep your eyes peeled for the occasional turtle basking in the sun.

Many green-thumbed fans add the Nitobe as a side attraction to their visit to the larger UBC Botanical Garden; you can buy a combined-entry ticket for both (adult/child $15/7). Planning a longer UBC exploration? There's also a pass that covers both gardens as well as the excellent Museum of Anthropology (adult/child $27/23). Ask about purchasing these passes at the first attraction you visit.